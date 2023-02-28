Beverly Marie Derouin, 76, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Beverly Marie Derouin, 76, of Cole Rd., passed away, Saturday morning, February 25, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on May 7, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Roscoe G. and Yolaide E. Wicks Call. She was a 1964 graduate of Indian River Central School and received certification for Medical Records and Coding.

Beverly married Alfred N. Derouin on April 23, 1965 at the Evans Mills United Methodist Church.

She served in various positions over her career, culminating as a Medical Records Technician, Patient Administration Division, Fort Drum, NY, for 20-years, retiring in 2021. Also working at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, from 1963-1983, and Dr. Matarese, Watertown, NY, for a time.

Beverly was a former member of the Antwerp Grange, Pamona Grange, Daughters of the American Revolution, Watertown, NY and the Business and Professional Women’s Club.

She enjoyed going to the casino, flowers, watching birds, stock car and go-cart racing, dancing, taking family photos and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Alfred; two daughters, Nancy Derouin, Evans Mills, NY and Brenda Hull, Myrtle Beach, SC; six grandchildren, Nicole Malbeuf, Christopher Malbeuf and his companion, Heather Kelsey, Philadelphia, NY, Jessica Hull Barrett and husband Patrick, and Heather Hull, Evans Mills, NY, and Morgan Hull, Myrtle Beach, SC; six great-grandchildren, Brayton Malbeuf, Bayleigh Malbeuf, Bryson Gill, Bennett Malbeuf, Bristyn Gill and Brazlynn Bernard; a sister and brother-in-law, Judy and William Chronister, Falls Church, VA; a brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Gwen Call, Pamelia, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Barbara Dobson Call, sister and brother-in-law, Peggy Call Schrodt and husband Richard Schrodt, and a great-grandson, Braxton Gill all passed away previously.

Funeral Services will be 10 am, Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Rachel Roberts, officiating.

Calling hours will be 5-8 pm, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY, in the spring.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

