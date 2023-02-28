Camper helps boost Copenhagen to 7th place in state wrestling

Tavian Camper's third-place finish helped propel Copenhagen to seventh place in state Division II wrestling.
By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Chase Nevills of Copenhagen was the big winner this past weekend in Albany, winning a state title in wrestling at 118 pounds.

Besides Nevills’ title, there was another Copenhagen wrestler who came home after a successful weekend.

Tavian Camper finished third at 145 pounds. His third-place finish helped Copenhagen finish seventh overall as a team in Division II at the tournament.

Like Nevills, Camper is just a junior.

“Well, I came up short my second match the first day, so I really had to wrestle back the second day and that’s exactly what I did,” Camper said.

“Having two kids in the state tournament and finishing seventh out of all the Division II schools is pretty cool,” he said. “Shows how hard we worked.”

