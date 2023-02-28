Christine M. Swinyer, 59, of Vermontville

VERMONTVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Christine M. Swinyer, 59, of Swinyer Road, passed away February 22, 2023 at Albany Medical Center.

Christine, along with her twin, was born on May 22, 1963 in Saranac Lake, the children of the late Joseph Sr. and Dora (Gates) Bova and attended school in Saranac Lake. Christine worked for a time at Adirondack Medical Center.

Christine is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jerry; her chosen son, David J. Bova of Comstock, New York; her brothers, Brad, Joseph Jr., and Wayne Bova; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her twin sister, Carol Bova and a brother, Timothy Bova.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however at her request there will be no services.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.