Helen Marie Steria, 75, of Croghan

Helen Marie Steria, 75, of Erie Canal Road passed away Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Helen Marie Steria, 75, of Erie Canal Road passed away Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown, NY.

Helen was born on July 16, 1947 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Alvin M. and Laura L. Roggie Steria. She attended country school on the Erie Canal Road and graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1965. Helen worked for Beaverite Products in Beaver Falls from 1968 - 2001 when she retired. She then worked for her brother, Gilbert Steria, preparing baked goods for farmer’s markets, and later at Stony Creek Country Store in Deer River for 20 years. Helen enjoyed knitting, crocheting and embroidery. She also had a love of reading, gardening, growing, picking, and selling raspberries, blueberries, and produce.

Helen was a member of Shekinah Mennonite Fellowship and a member of Sewing Circle where she served as past treasurer.

Helen is survived by three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Donald E. Steria, Alvin M. Steria, Robert M. and Lillian Steria all of Croghan and Savilla Steria of Lowville; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, Pastor Gilbert R. Steria; a sister-in-law, Doris R. Steria; and a niece, Glenda R. Steria.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Croghan Mennonite Church. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Croghan Mennonite Church with ministers of the Shekinah Mennonite Fellowship officiating. Spring burial will be in the Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made out to Shekinah Mennonite Fellowship, Attn: Building Fund, and mail to James Moshier, Treasurer, 10150 State Route 812, Castorland, NY 13620 or Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.