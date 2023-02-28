Jefferson Community College lacrosse gets a reboot

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is working to get its lacrosse program up and running again.

Women’s lacrosse coach Marisa Clark and men’s assistant lacrosse coach Chad Parker say they haven’t fielded teams since the start of the pandemic.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

There’s a campus-wide open house for any interested students on Friday, March 24. It’s also a chance to meet the athletic department for anyone interested in playing sports.

You can also submit an athletic interest form online at cannoneerathletics.com.

