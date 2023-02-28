Jefferson Community College lacrosse gets a reboot

Jefferson Community College lacrosse gets a reboot
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is working to get its lacrosse program up and running again.

Women’s lacrosse coach Marisa Clark and men’s assistant lacrosse coach Chad Parker say they haven’t fielded teams since the start of the pandemic.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

There’s a campus-wide open house for any interested students on Friday, March 24. It’s also a chance to meet the athletic department for anyone interested in playing sports.

You can also submit an athletic interest form online at cannoneerathletics.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.
2 men injured in early morning Watertown shooting
Newly-built Stewart's Shops in Great Bend
Why opening of new Great Bend Stewart’s Shops is delayed
Jefferson County woman allegedly struck police, firefighters during drunk driving arrest
Jeff Smith and Sarah Compo Pierce
Compo Pierce announces run for Watertown mayor; Smith won’t seek reelection
Michael Snow
Judge rules Snow can represent himself at murder trial

Latest News

Donate Life Dress Giveaway
Dress giveaway to support organ donations
Tavian Camper's third-place finish helped propel Copenhagen to seventh place in state Division...
Camper helps boost Copenhagen to 7th place in state wrestling
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Man faces burglary charge after forced entry into home
Potsdam and Massena battled Monday for the Section X Division I hockey crown.
Potsdam & Salmon River crowned Section X hockey champs