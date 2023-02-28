Man faces burglary charge after forced entry into home

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden man is accused of forcing his way into one Lowville home and attempting to enter another.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Justin Branagan allegedly forced his way through the rear door of a Trinity Avenue home, where he left after the homeowner confronted him.

A neighbor followed Banagan and was able to lead deputies to him. He was apprehended on Forrest Avenue.

During the investigation, deputies discovered he tried to enter another home, but was unsuccessful.

Branagan was charged with second-degree burglary and third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Watson town court and jailed without bail.

State police assisted deputies at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.