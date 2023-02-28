Man faces burglary charge after forced entry into home

Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden man is accused of forcing his way into one Lowville home and attempting to enter another.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Justin Branagan allegedly forced his way through the rear door of a Trinity Avenue home, where he left after the homeowner confronted him.

A neighbor followed Banagan and was able to lead deputies to him. He was apprehended on Forrest Avenue.

During the investigation, deputies discovered he tried to enter another home, but was unsuccessful.

Branagan was charged with second-degree burglary and third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Watson town court and jailed without bail.

State police assisted deputies at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.
2 men injured in early morning Watertown shooting
Newly-built Stewart's Shops in Great Bend
Why opening of new Great Bend Stewart’s Shops is delayed
Jefferson County woman allegedly struck police, firefighters during drunk driving arrest
Jeff Smith and Sarah Compo Pierce
Compo Pierce announces run for Watertown mayor; Smith won’t seek reelection
Michael Snow
Judge rules Snow can represent himself at murder trial

Latest News

Tavian Camper's third-place finish helped propel Copenhagen to seventh place in state Division...
Camper helps boost Copenhagen to 7th place in state wrestling
Potsdam and Massena battled Monday for the Section X Division I hockey crown.
Potsdam & Salmon River crowned Section X hockey champs
Wake Up Weather
Winter weather advisories for some
Travel Advisory
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County