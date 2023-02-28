DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Martha H. Reynolds, 86, of DeKalb Junction, died on February 26, 2023, at United Helpers Canton Nursing Home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours at the funeral home, Thursday, March 9, 2023, 11am – 1 PM. The funeral service will be at 1PM, Pastor Martha Helmer officiating, burial will follow in Union Cemetery.

Martha is survived by her sons, William D. and his wife Shawna Reynolds of Clarkston, Michigan, Robert R. Reynolds of Shelton, Connecticut, her sisters, Lenore Bovay of DeKalb Junction, Patricia and her husband Sanford Bacon of DeKalb Junction, 2 grandchildren, Jedidiah Reynolds, Wyatt Reynolds, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister Maryann Frisco.

She was born on September 30, 1936, in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late, Elmer and Dorothy Mattison Elsey. Martha graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1953, then continued her education at the Ogdensburg Business School graduating in 1954. She married William A. Reynolds III on September 30, 1956 at the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church with the Reverend Waters officiating, William predeceased her on May 25, 2001. Martha last worked in the credit office at Sears in Lavonia, Michigan. She was an active member of the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church, a member of the DeKalb Historical Association and a former member of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, holding the office of Vice President for many years. Martha loved to square dance, sew, act, play the guitar, sing in the church choir, have friends to her home for dinner and parties.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church, 4302 USH 11, DeKalb Junction, NY, 13630. Martha’s family would like to thank the staff at United Helpers for the wonderful care Martha received at the nursing home.

Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

