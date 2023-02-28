My Pet and Me - Submit Your Art Work

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts Call For Artwork: “My Pet & Me” Exhibition

SLC Arts invites artists to submit artwork for their 2023 Town Hall exhibit, “My Pet & Me!” We are asking for submissions of any 2D medium relating to the theme to be displayed at the exhibit. The submission deadline is March 24th.

Please submit online via https://slcartscouncil.org/exhibits/

This exhibit is curated by Sharon H.J. Cheng, an artist working with SLC Arts through the Creatives Rebuild New York grant program. This is the fourth theme in a series of Town Hall exhibits curated by Cheng focusing on offering a more accessible exhibit series for our creative community.

Artwork may be created using any 2D medium. Framing, matting, etc is not required as SLC Arts plans to handle installation as a way to make this exhibit more accessible to the community. If artists would like to submit pieces that are framed, etc, please closely follow these size guidelines: Photos should be printed to 5 x 7″; Paper and other 2D media should be no larger than 8.5 x 11″; Frames, canvas, or other non-paper surfaces should be no larger than 8 x 12″ and must be fit with hanging hardware. There is no jury fee required for this exhibit.

The opening reception for this exhibit will be held on Thursday, April 6th at 5pm at the Potsdam Town Hall. Attendance is not mandatory but strongly encouraged. Artists will be given the opportunity to discuss their work. If you have any questions regarding this exhibit, please contact our Arts Center Manager at lacy@slcartscouncil.org.

SLC Arts manages all sales, collects sales tax and shipping fees (if applicable), and covers credit card fees. The artist will receive a commission of 70% of the sale price.

Submission Criteria :

· Each entrant may submit 1-5 works to be juried. Accepted works must be brought to SLC Arts by Tuesday, April 4th.

· Artwork submitted may have been created at any time; there is no restriction on date of creation.

· Photographs should be printed to 5 x 7″; Paper and other 2D media must be no larger than 8.5 x 11″; Canvas and frames must be no larger than 8 x 12″ and must be fit with hanging hardware.

· Artists must include Title of Work, Year of Work, Artists’ Name, Medium, and Total Sale Price (that the customer will pay).

· Artists strongly urged to have their work for sale - listed price should include 70% for the artist and 30% commission for SLC Arts.

· Artists who do not wish to sell their work must still provide an estimate of value for insurance purposes.\

