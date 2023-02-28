Paul Michael Reese, 54, of Watertown, formerly of Brewerton, was called home to his heavenly Father unexpectedly on February 24, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paul Michael Reese, 54, of Watertown, formerly of Brewerton, was called home to his heavenly Father unexpectedly on February 24, 2023. Paul was born on March 30, 1968, in Auburn, NY to Paul E. and Lillian F. Reese. He was welcomed home by his four loving sisters, whom Paul frequently called his ”other mothers”.

Paul graduated from Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. After college, Paul worked for P&C Food Markets climbing to assistant manager. He continued his career at BNY Mellon Investment Banking for 15 years before retiring in 2022.

Paul married Jennifer Bellow. Their marriage resulted in a beautiful family with three wonderful children before ending in divorce.

Paul excelled at athletics throughout his youth, especially baseball and basketball. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and Notre Dame football. He rarely missed a game and often enjoyed watching them sitting beside his father. Paul loved to spend time outside, hunting and fishing. By far, family was the most important thing to Paul. He would regularly fish and hunt with his family and friends. However, his grandson, Benny, truly held his heart. Benny brought Paul immense joy every day. Sadly, he will miss the arrival of his newest grandson, Jackson, in April.

All who knew Paul will remember him for his sense of humor, his ability to love deeply, and his devotion to family.

Paul is survived by his parents; daughter, Jessica (Ben) Horton; his sons, Patrick (Claire) Reese and Parker Reese as well as his grandson Benny; his four sisters, Robin (Jay) Rae, Kari (David) Conklin, Pennysue (Tommy, deceased) Tyson , and Kelly (Garry) Barker; his six nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, March 2, from 2 - 4PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church on Friday, March 3, at 10AM. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., Watertown, NY 13601.

