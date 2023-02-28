Police seek public’s help in hit & run crash involving Amish buggy

Investigation
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - State police are looking for a truck that they say hit an Amish buggy and took off.

Troopers say it happened on State Highway 68 near Blevin’s Dodge in the town of Oswegatchie on Monday at 6:24 p.m.

They say a truck sideswiped an Amish buggy, breaking the wheel. The driver did not stop.

Police are asking anyone with homes or businesses in the area with video surveillance to review footage for the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the truck or who saw the incident is asked to contact state police at 315-379-0012.

