Potsdam & Salmon River crowned Section X hockey champs.

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The boys’ Section X hockey finals were played at Cheel Arena in Potsdam Monday night.

It was Massena vs. Potsdam for the Division I championship.

- Three minutes into the game, Cooper Grant rips a shot over the blue line. John Duffy tips in the rebound. It’s 1-0 Potsdam.

- Five minutes later, Aiden Aldous’ slapshot rattles off a leg, back to Jake Smutz who scores, tying the game at 1-1.

- Second period, Tyler Berkman with the quick shot. It’s 2-2.

- James Sullivan gives Potsdam a 3-2 lead.

- Peyton Puente on the backhand. Potsdam opens a 5-3 lead through two periods.

- In the third period, Chris Marasco scores off the rebound. It’s 5-4.

- Save of the game: Chase Rozler stops a one-on-none.

- On Grant’s shot, Duffy makes it 6-4 Sandstoners.

- Berkman slams home the loose puck. It’s 7-4 Potsdam.

- Massena’s Brady Frost makes it 7-5.

- But after Berkman’s empty-net goal, Potsdam celebrates its first Section X Division I championship in 12 years, upsetting Massena 8-5.

It was Ogdensburg vs. state-ranked number-one Salmon River for the Division II title.

- 2:30 into the contest, Carter Johnson sets up Evan Collette who lights the lamp. It’s 1-0 Shamrocks.

- Five minutes later, Collette returns the favor to Johnson, who snipes the shot for a 2-0 lead.

- Oscar Cook pulls the puck around the defender and picks the right post to score. It’s 3-0 Salmon River.

- Second period, OFA gets on the board. Teagan Frederick to Dylan Irvine in the slot. It’s 3-1.

- Just 41 seconds later, Connor Dishaw waits to pull the trigger and scores.

- It’s Salmon River two-on-one. Cade Cook to Johnson. It’s 5-1 Rocks.

- Dishaw gathers the lead pass, all alone on net, scores.

Salmon River goes on to beat OFA 7-3 to win its second straight Section X Division II championship, and 20th overall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.