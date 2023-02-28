Robert S. Pelo, 98, of Beaver Falls

Robert S. Pelo, 98, of Route 126, passed away Sunday morning, February 26, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home where he has been a resident since February 2, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert S. Pelo, 98, of Route 126, passed away Sunday morning, February 26, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home where he has been a resident since February 2, 2023. Bob passed peacefully surrounded by his family.

Robert is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Robert Williams of Beaver Falls; two grandchildren, Anthony and (Bethany) Williams of Heuvelton, NY; Melissa (Williams) Gordner and her husband, Eric of Fridley, Minnesota; four great-granddaughters, Abby Williams; Shelby Williams Martin (Colin) Martin and their son, Lincoln Anthony Martin; Kelsey Williams; and Molly Williams. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Irene Pelo; his son Phillip R. Pelo; a cherished great-grandson, Nicholas Williams; and his second wife, Rose Pelo; a sister Shirley Bartlett; a half sister, Marie Schettino; two half brothers, William and Junior Achilles.

Robert was born on August 7, 1924 in Harrisburg, NY, a son of the late Silas Albert and Rose Duprey Pelo. He attended school in West Leyden and then Toledo, Ohio where he graduated. Robert joined in the U.S. Army, and served from April 1943 until March 1946, during World War II. On August 31, 1946, he married Irene Emma Felix at St. Raymond’s Church in Raymondville, NY, with Rev. P.B. Riley officiating. The couple resided in Raymondville and Norfolk area for many years where Bob worked as a carpenter on the St. Lawrence Seaway and as a crib attendent for over 30 years at General Motors in Massena, NY. Together they owned Norfolk Used Furniture where they bought and sold furniture. Irene passed away on July 19, 1969. On July 1, 1972, he married Rose Burnah Wolcott. Rose passed on October 13, 1985.

After his retirement from General Motors, Bob moved to Beaver Falls, NY where he resided with his daughter and son-in-law until his passing.

Robert was a member of Norfolk Lions and transferred to Croghan Lions Club. He was a member of Singing Waters Senior Citizens, and Black River Valley Fiddlers. Mr. Pelo was a member of Croghan American Legion Post 1663 and Lewis County Memorial Post 6912 VFW, and a member of the Beaver Falls Fire Department Auxiliary. He participated in an Honor Flight from Syracuse to Washington DC. Bob enjoyed visiting casinos and building projects.

In keeping with Robert’s wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Raymondville Cemetery, Raymondville, NYat a later date this summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Honor Flight Syracuse, Inc., P.O. Box 591, Syracuse, NY 13209 or Beaver Falls Fire Department Ambulance Fund, Beaver Falls, NY 13305. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.