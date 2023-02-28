Rodney K. Backus, 91, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Rodney K. Backus, 91, of Dexter, NY, passed away on February 27, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on January 1, 1932 in the Town of Lyme, NY, son of Charles and Mabel (Tracy) Backus.  He attended Perry School House in Dexter for two years prior to attending Dexter High School.

Rodney grew up working on the family farm which was owned and operated by his father on the Moffatt Road in Dexter. When Rodney was 17 years old his father passed away and he took over the farm and operated it until 1991.  He then became a carpenter and worked in the local area for 12 years before retiring.

He married Gloria Melbouf on August 26, 1961 at the Dexter Presbyterian Church.  She was an LPN and worked at the Samaritan Medical Center and various other places.  She passed away on December 8, 2010.

Rodney loved to fish and enjoyed trapping and shooting.  He was a member of the Town of Lyme Rod and Gun Club.

Among his survivors are his son, Lonnie Backus, Dexter, NY and his companion, Joanne Hinds, of Dexter, NY and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a daughter, Corrine Backus; two brothers Donald and Russell Backus; and a sister, Betty Benway.

A funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, March 3rd at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter.

Burial will be held in the Dexter Cemetery in the spring.

Donations in Rodney’s memory may be made to the Dexter Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

