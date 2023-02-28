Snow tonight and tomorrow

By John Kubis
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will produce area wide accumulating snow through tomorrow. Expect snow overnight with lows in the 20′s.

The snow will end by late afternoon tomorrow. Highs will be in the 30′s. Some rain will mix in at lower elevations.

A mix of rain and snow is expected on Wednesday. Highs will be near 40.

More rain and snow is expected on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead after snowmobile crash in Martinsburg
One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.
2 men injured in early morning Watertown shooting
For the first time since 2020, folks are back freezing for a reason at the 33th Annual Polar...
$95,000 raised for River Hospital as the Polar Bear Dip returns
Jefferson County woman allegedly struck police, firefighters during drunk driving arrest
Jeff Smith and Sarah Compo Pierce
Watertown’s mayor not seeking reelection, Compo Pierce to announce run

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Partly sunny today with snow starting tonight
7-day forecast
Monday AM weather
WX
Calm on Monday, but snow Monday night and Tuesday