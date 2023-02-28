Snow tonight and tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will produce area wide accumulating snow through tomorrow. Expect snow overnight with lows in the 20′s.

The snow will end by late afternoon tomorrow. Highs will be in the 30′s. Some rain will mix in at lower elevations.

A mix of rain and snow is expected on Wednesday. Highs will be near 40.

More rain and snow is expected on Thursday.

