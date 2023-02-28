Susan B. Ackerman, 70, of Mannsville, NY, left this world peacefully with her family by her side and was embraced in Jesus’ arms on February 26, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Susan B. Ackerman, 70, of Mannsville, NY, left this world peacefully with her family by her side and was embraced in Jesus’ arms on February 26, 2023.

Along with her loving family, she had been under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Sue was a caring, giving person who loved the Lord. She worked as a nurse for 20 years in the Presbyterian Nursing Home, Columbia, SC, specializing in Geriatrics. She enjoyed tending to her plants and flower gardens, and could make even the tiniest plant grow. She loved to watch the birds at the feeders and cardinals were very special to her. Sue gave all to her family, both immediate and extended and those who knew her were blessed.

She married Eldred (Al) Ackerman of Jacksreef, NY on June 26, 1976. The couple and their two daughters lived in Chittenango, NY and retired in 1991 in West Columbia, SC. Mr. Ackerman died on May 16, 2004.

On March 30, 2022 Sue moved to the home of her daughter and son in law in Mannsville, NY.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Ruff, Mannsville, NY and Greta Watkins, W. Columbia, SC, her brothers Paul Gloska, Chittenango, NY, Fred Gloska, Central Square, NY, Sonny Gloska, OH and George (Sam) Gloska, Elbridge, NY and her sisters Ann Gloska, Manlius, NY and Penny Dixon, Gallatin, TN. Grandchildren, Taylor Gillette, Lexington, SC, Logan Ruff, Mannsville, NY, Jordan Watkins, W. Columbia, SC, and Ryan Watkins, W. Columbia, SC and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her father, Albert Gloska, mother, Lena Nabors, and sisters Paula Lynn Gloska, Claire (Cookie) Ruckensteiner, and Tanya (Tammy) Gloska.

Calling hours will be held at the Adams Village Baptist Church, Adams, NY on March 2, 2023 from 10:30am to 12:00pm. Funeral service will be held immediately following. Burial will be held in the Spring in the Collamer Cemetery, Dewitt, NY.

Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY.

Piddock Funeral Home, Adams, NY is handling her funeral arrangements and condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.