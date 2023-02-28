Theresa native seeks county legislature seat

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A native of Theresa who works for the City of Watertown is seeking a seat on the Jefferson County legislature.

Tina Bartlett-Bearup is running as a Republican in District 4 to replace Allen Drake, who announced in January he will not seek another term on the legislature.

Bartlett-Bearup is the City of Watertown’s purchasing manager and before that, was for 20 years employed by Jefferson Community College, where she was assistant to the Vice-President of Admissions and Finance.

In that job, Bartlett-Bearup said she was deeply involved in finance and budgeting.

She is also a seven year member of the Indian River school board, where she has chaired the audit committee.

Bartlett-Bearup said she expects to bring her knowledge of financial matters to the county legislature.

“I have a passion for giving back to my community, getting involved,” she said Tuesday.

If elected, she would replace the lone Democrat on the county legislature.

District 4 covers the towns of Antwerp, Philadelphia and Theresa, part of the town of LeRay, and part of Fort Drum.

Bartlett-Bearup is a native of Theresa.

“I think that has helped me understand the challenges facing our residents, as well as our strengths,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.