Timothy J. Paro, 74, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Timothy J. Paro, age 74 of Ogdensburg passed away on Thursday (February 23, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. There will be a private family graveside service held in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Surviving is his sister Roxanne Patterson & her husband David of Dolgeville, NY; a nephew Jason Patterson & his wife Jessica of Weedsport; a grandniece Joi Patterson along with several cousins.

Tim was born on February 29, 1948 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Earl & Dorothy (Adams) Paro. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1966, and enlisted in the US Army. He was stationed with the 92nd Engineer Battalion during the Vietnam War.

Tim worked for the US Postal service as a rural mail carrier for 30 years. He retired on May 30, 2006. He enjoyed playing computer games and watching TV.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence County SPCA or the American Heart Association. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

