Tomorrow’s Health: Middle-age choices, childhood obesity & artificial sweeteners

(WWNY) - New research points to the potential harms of artificial sweeteners and healthy habits in middle age can affect your risk of dementia in old age.

Middle-age choices

Making healthy lifestyle choices in middle age may lead to a decreased risk of dementia later in life.

New research by the American Academy of Neurology followed more than 13,000 female participants for two decades and found that seven healthy habits and lifestyle factors may play a role in lowering the risk of dementia.

The seven cardiovascular and brain health factors, known as the American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7, are: being active, eating better, maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, maintaining a healthy blood pressure, controlling cholesterol, and having low blood sugar.

Childhood obesity

The prevalence of childhood obesity is rising worldwide

New research published in a European diabetes journal is the first study to show that children who are obese have an increased risk of developing four of five subtypes of adult-onset diabetes.

Artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners could be doing you a lot more harm than good.

New Cleveland Clinic findings showed that erythritol, a popular artificial sweetener, is associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Artificial sweeteners are widely used as no or low-calorie alternatives to sugar.

