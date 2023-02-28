Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County is one of the parts of the north country getting heavy snowfall Tuesday morning.
That’s why the sheriff’s office has posted a travel advisory until further notice.
Officials say it’s because of extended snowfall and slippery roads.
The sheriff’s office says to be careful while traveling and allow extra time to reach your destination.
