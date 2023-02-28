Watertown has no plans to raze golf course clubhouse

Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club
Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The clubhouse at the Thompson Park Golf Course, formerly known as Watertown Golf Club, will stay standing for this season.

There had been questions about the building’s future after electrical problems were found.

Plus, 7 News has obtained a new report which shows the building has asbestos, though if left alone, doesn’t pose a problem.

City Manager Ken Mix says with that in mind, there are no plans to knock the clubhouse down.

Also, the city council recently voted to bring in a third-party inspector to look at what needs to be done to fix the electrical work and figure out how much that’ll cost.

Answers should come in the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-built Stewart's Shops in Great Bend
Why opening of new Great Bend Stewart’s Shops is delayed
One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.
2 men injured in early morning Watertown shooting
Jefferson County woman allegedly struck police, firefighters during drunk driving arrest
Jeff Smith and Sarah Compo Pierce
Compo Pierce announces run for Watertown mayor; Smith won’t seek reelection
Michael Snow
Judge rules Snow can represent himself at murder trial

Latest News

Help wanted sign
Plenty of jobs, not enough workers
Londell Dyson
Arrest made in inmate’s death at Gouverneur prison
Carthage Area Hospital
Carthage hospital delays plans for new campus
Damaged statue from St. Mary's Catholic Church
Statues stolen from Canton church found damaged