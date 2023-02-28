Watertown has no plans to raze golf course clubhouse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The clubhouse at the Thompson Park Golf Course, formerly known as Watertown Golf Club, will stay standing for this season.

There had been questions about the building’s future after electrical problems were found.

Plus, 7 News has obtained a new report which shows the building has asbestos, though if left alone, doesn’t pose a problem.

City Manager Ken Mix says with that in mind, there are no plans to knock the clubhouse down.

Also, the city council recently voted to bring in a third-party inspector to look at what needs to be done to fix the electrical work and figure out how much that’ll cost.

Answers should come in the next few days.

