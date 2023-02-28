Watertown shooting victim still ‘critical’

One shot was fired Sunday morning, injuring two men in the city of Watertown.
One shot was fired Sunday morning, injuring two men in the city of Watertown.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man shot at a Watertown pool hall remains in critical condition in a Syracuse hospital.

That victim and another man were shot around 2:40 a.m. Sunday at the Sip and Cue pool hall in Watertown.

One shot was fired, which hit the first man in the abdomen, went through him, and hit a second man.

The first is in critical condition at Upstate University Hospital. The second was wounded and treated.

No arrests have been made. Police say they have a person of interest.

Police say the shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information can call Watertown police at 315-786-2601.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.
2 men injured in early morning Watertown shooting
Jefferson County woman allegedly struck police, firefighters during drunk driving arrest
Newly-built Stewart's Shops in Great Bend
Why opening of new Great Bend Stewart’s Shops is delayed
Jeff Smith and Sarah Compo Pierce
Compo Pierce announces run for Watertown mayor; Smith won’t seek reelection
Michael Snow
Judge rules Snow can represent himself at murder trial

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Winter weather advisories for some
Travel Advisory
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on town hall dispute, city losing money & new fire hall