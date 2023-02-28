Watertown shooting victim still ‘critical’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man shot at a Watertown pool hall remains in critical condition in a Syracuse hospital.

That victim and another man were shot around 2:40 a.m. Sunday at the Sip and Cue pool hall in Watertown.

One shot was fired, which hit the first man in the abdomen, went through him, and hit a second man.

The first is in critical condition at Upstate University Hospital. The second was wounded and treated.

No arrests have been made. Police say they have a person of interest.

Police say the shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information can call Watertown police at 315-786-2601.

