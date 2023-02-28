Watertown shooting victim still ‘critical’
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man shot at a Watertown pool hall remains in critical condition in a Syracuse hospital.
That victim and another man were shot around 2:40 a.m. Sunday at the Sip and Cue pool hall in Watertown.
One shot was fired, which hit the first man in the abdomen, went through him, and hit a second man.
The first is in critical condition at Upstate University Hospital. The second was wounded and treated.
No arrests have been made. Police say they have a person of interest.
Police say the shooting was not a random act.
Anyone with information can call Watertown police at 315-786-2601.
