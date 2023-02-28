Winter weather advisories for some

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow this morning could mix with rain heading into the afternoon.

In the meantime, parts of the north country are under winter weather advisories.

An advisory for Lewis and Oswego counties will be in effect until 6 p.m. An advisory for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A large section of central New York and the Mohawk Valley is under

There’s a winter storm warning for the Utica-Rome area and into the Capital region.

Snow could be heavy in some areas. It will be breezy. Winds could gust to 40 mph.

Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be around 40.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Friday will also be in the upper 30s and there’s a 50% chance of snow.

It will be in the low to mid-30s through the weekend with a chance of snow each day.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

