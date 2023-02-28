Woman accused of selling meth from ice cream truck

Police pulled over the truck and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth, and other drug...
Police pulled over the truck and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth, and other drug paraphernalia, they said.(Slidell Police)
By FOX 8 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A woman was arrested and charged with selling meth from an ice cream truck in Louisiana, police said.

According to Slidell police, Tamisha Morin, 42, was arrested Monday for possession of narcotics, an outstanding warrant and traffic violations.

Morin owns and operates Tami’s Ice Cream & Sweet Treats truck, police said.

Detectives said they also found two small puppies inside the truck, which were turned over to...
Detectives said they also found two small puppies inside the truck, which were turned over to Slidell Animal Control.(Slidell Police Department)

Police said narcotics detectives noticed the blue ice cream truck with an expired license plate and no brake lights late Monday morning.

According to detectives, previous information led them to believe the owner was using and selling meth from the truck.

Police said they pulled the truck over and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Morin’s truck was impounded and she was transported to the Slidell City Jail.

Detectives said they also found two small puppies inside the truck, which were turned over to Slidell Animal Control.

Police said they do not believe any children were exposed to meth.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-built Stewart's Shops in Great Bend
Why opening of new Great Bend Stewart’s Shops is delayed
One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.
2 men injured in early morning Watertown shooting
Jefferson County woman allegedly struck police, firefighters during drunk driving arrest
Jeff Smith and Sarah Compo Pierce
Compo Pierce announces run for Watertown mayor; Smith won’t seek reelection
Michael Snow
Judge rules Snow can represent himself at murder trial

Latest News

FILE - Santa Fe High School freshman Jai Gillard writes messages on each of the 10 crosses...
Tears for school shooting survivor’s ‘American Idol’ tryout
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
FILE - Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at...
Jury weighs whether Cowboys for Trump flouted campaign law
The Federal Railroad Administration said overheating bearings likely caused at least four other...
Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash
Londell Dyson
Arrest made in inmate’s death at Gouverneur prison