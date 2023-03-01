Army secretary discusses soldiers’ role to deter China from attacking Taiwan

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth says 2023 will be a pivotal year to train and equip soldiers to deter China from attacking Taiwan.

During a panel discussion this week, Wormuth and U.S. Army Pacific Commander Gen. Charles Flynn spoke about the “linchpin” role the Army plays in that part of the world, despite perceptions that the Indo-Pacific is a Navy and Air Force-dominated theatre.

Secretary Wormuth announced at the panel that the Army’s first battery of long-range hypersonic weapons will be part of the service’s first multi-domain task force which is being stationed in Hawaii.

