Career-Tech All-Star: Molly Hance
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Molly Hance enjoys working in the kitchen and would bake with her mother almost every day.

“And that for me was a key indicator that I wanted to do baking and cooking when I was older.”

The Canton student studies culinary arts at Seaway Tech in Norwood. She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

She sees herself continuing her culinary education at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. She hopes to someday own her own bakery.

Watch the video above to see her at work and to learn more about her.

