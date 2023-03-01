Career-Tech All-Star: Molly Hance

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Molly Hance enjoys working in the kitchen and would bake with her mother almost every day.

“And that for me was a key indicator that I wanted to do baking and cooking when I was older.”

The Canton student studies culinary arts at Seaway Tech in Norwood. She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

She sees herself continuing her culinary education at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. She hopes to someday own her own bakery.

Watch the video above to see her at work and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.