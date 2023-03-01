Celebrate National Nutrition Month with Cooperative Extension

National Nutrition Month
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - March is National Nutrition Month.

April Bennett is nutrition, food, and wellness program manager for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County. She says it’s another chance for people to pick up any nutritional New Year’s resolutions they may have dropped.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The theme for the month is “Fuel Up for the Future.” The idea is to make more conscientious choices for both ourselves and the environment.

Cooperative Extension has several events this month to help teach people to make better choices. You can find them at ccejefferson.org/events, or you can call 315-788-8450.

You can also find info at eatright.org.

