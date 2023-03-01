Crash shuts down Route 11 in town of LeRay

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - An early morning car crash shut down part of U.S. Route 11 Wednesday.

Reports of a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer came through just after 5 a.m.

Route 11 from Town Line Road to Gardnerville Road in the town of LeRay was blocked to traffic starting at around 5:30 a.m.

At least five ambulances and two helicopters responded to the scene. One person was trapped in their vehicle but has since been removed.

We’ll post more details as they become available.

