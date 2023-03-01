DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

