Edwards-Knox student sings anthem at SU basketball game

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - An Edwards-Knox High School student was center court Tuesday to sing the national anthem before the Syracuse University basketball game.

Madelyn Rowley, a junior, entered Syracuse’s “Oh, Say Can You Sing” contest.

The grand prize was singing The Star-Spangled Banner before the Orange’s January 14 game against Notre Dame.

Although Rowley did not take first place, SU was so impressed with her entry they invited her to sing Tuesday before tip-off against Georgia Tech.

“It was such an honor to be there and to sing the national anthem. It was amazing. I still don’t even believe it even happened,” said Rowley.

Rowley is also a varsity cheerleader, a member of the school’s chorus, and is starring as Wednesday in Edwards-Knox’s upcoming production of “The Addams Family”.

