Former Watertown wrestler honored for coaching success

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ali Coppola was a longtime official in the north country.

His son, Bob, decided to coach wrestling after being a wrestler at Watertown High School. His contribution to the sport is being honored.

Bob Coppola, a longtime Central Square wrestling coach, was recognized over the weekend as one of this year’s inductees into the New York State Wrestling Hall of Fame.

That honor follows the Section III Hall of Fame in 2018 and precedes the National Hall of Fame induction that will take place in September.

Coppola’s roots in the sport began at Watertown High School, although it was another sport that first captured his eye.

Coppola feels wrestling teaches as much about life as much as the sport itself.

The 133-pound wrestler who graduated from Watertown in 1968 went on to win more than 600 meets as coach at Central Square.

