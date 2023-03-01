Heuvelton & Canton to face off for overall Section X boys’ title

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The battle for the Section X overall basketball title began with boys’ semifinal action at SUNY Potsdam Tuesday night.

It was Class B champion Potsdam vs. Class D champ Heuvelton.

- Just six seconds from the tap, bombs away for Chris Ashlaw. It’s 3-0 Heuvelton.

- Brodie Delaney to Ian VanWagner with the aerial scoop. Potsdam is on the board 3-2.

- Delaney hits VanWagner again for 3. The eighth grader reached the 1,000-point mark at the varsity level. Sandstoners are up 5-3.

- Ashlaw answers from the arc — bingo!

- Tanner Rice hits two free throws. Potsdam is back up 7-6.

- Nathan Mashaw steals, spins, scores — and one.

- Mashaw with the off-balance bucket.

The Mashaw-to-Ashlaw tandem again. Heuvelton jumps up by 7.

Heuvelton advances to the overall final, beating Potsdam 55-45.

Between games, the prestigious Joe Jukoski Award was presented to a Section X boys’ basketball player for leadership, work ethic, academics, and all-round playing ability.

This year’s winner is senior Nathan Mashaw, just the second Heuvelton player to win the award since its inception in 1976.

Nate, the son of Arlene and Todd Mashaw, was part of last year’s state final squad. He has averaged 21 points, six rebounds and five assists per game this season. He is just the fourth male player in Heuvelton history to reach 1,000 points this year, the first since 1995 when Josh Tahonica was the other Bulldog to win Jukoski.

His in-class grade-point average is 95.2. The other finalists for this year’s award included Chateaugay senior Walker Martin, Harrisville junior Tanner Sullivan, and Tupper Lake junior Tom Peterson.

Then, it was Class C champion Canton vs. Class A champion Massena.

- The Bears are hot out of the gate. Ryan Jones has the opening 3.

- Off the miss, Illy Odetoyinbo has the putback. The Bears are up 5.

- Luke Wentworth with the pump fake, scores off the glass.

- Massena’s Colin Patterson to Jake Firnstein for 2.

- Odetoyinbo with the long reach for the putback.

- Carter Firnstein to the rack for 2.

- Jones to Elias Snyder inside.

Canton rolls past Massena 58-30.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.