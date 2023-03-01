Lenten tradition continues in Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Lenten tradition continues in the Carthage community.

For decades, churches in Carthage unite for services leading up to Easter.

This year the Church of the Nazarene is hosting those weekly services at noon followed by a lunch.

Deacon Richard Staab from St. James Roman Catholic Church was the guest speaker Wednesday.

“Lent is all about looking at our lives, at ourselves, and seeing how we can improve ourselves to become like Jesus Christ,” said Staab.

Here’s the full list of dates and guests:

March 8th, Jon Erik Svereika of First Baptist Church of Carthage

March 15th, Rev. Francis Hemstreet of Carthage United Methodist Church

March 22nd, Pastor Michae Johnson of Long Falls Baptist Church

March 29th, Aneury Vargas of Seventh Day Adventist Church

April 5th, David Haldeman of Carthage Mennonite Church

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.