Lenten tradition continues in Carthage

For decades, churches in Carthage unite for services leading up to Easter.
For decades, churches in Carthage unite for services leading up to Easter.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Lenten tradition continues in the Carthage community.

For decades, churches in Carthage unite for services leading up to Easter.

This year the Church of the Nazarene is hosting those weekly services at noon followed by a lunch.

Deacon Richard Staab from St. James Roman Catholic Church was the guest speaker Wednesday.

“Lent is all about looking at our lives, at ourselves, and seeing how we can improve ourselves to become like Jesus Christ,” said Staab.

Here’s the full list of dates and guests:

  • March 8th, Jon Erik Svereika of First Baptist Church of Carthage
  • March 15th, Rev. Francis Hemstreet of Carthage United Methodist Church
  • March 22nd, Pastor Michae Johnson of Long Falls Baptist Church
  • March 29th, Aneury Vargas of Seventh Day Adventist Church
  • April 5th, David Haldeman of Carthage Mennonite Church

