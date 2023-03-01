Mainly quiet for the first half of the day

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - March is off to a quiet start.

It will be mainly dry for most of the day, but that will change toward late afternoon. That’s when we’ll start to see some precipitation.

Depending on where you are, that could be snow, rain, or a mix.

Highs will be in the 30s and close to 40.

There’s a 30% chance of mixed precipitation Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

Snow is likely on and off on Saturday. Highs will be around 35.

There’s a 30% chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

It will be in the low 30s with a 40% chance of snow on Tuesday.

