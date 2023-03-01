MET LIVE in HD is back

Live March 18, encores March 22nd
Live in Cinemas, March 18 recorded encores March 22
Live in Cinemas, March 18 recorded encores March 22(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

IN THEATERS MAR 18 & MAR 22

The Met: Live in HD

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Live, Saturday March 18 at 12:00 pm (Noon)

Encores: Wednesday March 22 at 12:00 Noon and 6:30 pm

Lohengrin

Wagner’s soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years. In a sequel to his revelatory production of Parsifal, director François Girard unveils an atmospheric staging that once again weds his striking visual style and keen dramatic insight to Wagner’s breathtaking music, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct a supreme cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role of the mysterious swan knight. Soprano Tamara Wilson is the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, going head to head with soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud, who seeks to lay her low. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud’s power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.

Music: WagnerLanguage: German, with English subtitles

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down part of Route 11 in the town of LeRay early Wednesday morning.
Crash shuts down Route 11 in town of LeRay
Londell Dyson
Arrest made in inmate’s death at Gouverneur prison
Newly-built Stewart's Shops in Great Bend
Why opening of new Great Bend Stewart’s Shops is delayed
Damaged statue from St. Mary's Catholic Church
Statues stolen from Canton church found damaged
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Man faces burglary charge after forced entry into home

Latest News

Rescue of six people in the Saint Regis River in Akwesasne.
Hogansburg man going to prison for smuggling people across border
WWNY
WWNY Gear up for Battle of the Badges 3
Soldier silhouette
Army secretary discusses soldiers’ role to deter China from attacking Taiwan
March 10, curtain 7:45 pm
R.E.S.P.E.C.T