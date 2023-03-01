Morning Checkup: One Night, One Diamond

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The One Night, One Diamond fundraiser for Samaritan Medical Center is coming up in a few weeks.

Andrea Roden co-chairs the event for the Samaritan Auxiliary. She says it will be the first time the event will be in person since 2019.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at The Commons on Fort Drum.

Music is by the band Atlas.

Each couple has a chance to win a one-carat diamond donated by Cook’s Jewelers.

Tickets are $215 per couple.

You need to reserve your spot by Tuesday, March 14, and you can do that at samaritanhealth.com/onod.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.