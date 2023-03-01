Police ask for help finding missing Lowville man

Paul Barker Jr.
Paul Barker Jr.(Lowville Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man is missing, and village police are asking for help locating him.

Police say 67-year-old Paul Barker Jr. was last seen walking north on South State Street near the Stewart’s Shops. He was reported missing at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police say he lives in the village and does not have a vehicle. He has cataracts, but no other known medical problems.

Barker was wearing a black and red snowmobile coat, blue jeans, brown boots, black gloves, and a winter hat. He has gray hair, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police say he could be in the Watertown area.

Anyone with information can call Lowville police at 315-376-6511. If there’s no answer, call Lewis County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 315-376-3511 and ask to talk to a member of the Lowville Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Londell Dyson
Arrest made in inmate’s death at Gouverneur prison
Newly-built Stewart's Shops in Great Bend
Why opening of new Great Bend Stewart’s Shops is delayed
Damaged statue from St. Mary's Catholic Church
Statues stolen from Canton church found damaged
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Man faces burglary charge after forced entry into home
Jefferson County woman allegedly struck police, firefighters during drunk driving arrest

Latest News

Nathan Mashaw goes up to score for Heuvelton in a semifinal contest against Potsdam in the...
Heuvelton & Canton to face off for overall Section X boys’ title
Researchers are working at figuring out why a pest called the seed corn maggot is attacking...
Seed corn maggot: A thorn in farmers’ sides
Wake Up Weather
Mainly quiet for the first half of the day
A crash shut down part of Route 11 in the town of LeRay early Wednesday morning.
Crash shuts down Route 11 in town of LeRay