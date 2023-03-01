Police ask for help finding missing Lowville man

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man is missing, and village police are asking for help locating him.

Police say 67-year-old Paul Barker Jr. was last seen walking north on South State Street near the Stewart’s Shops. He was reported missing at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police say he lives in the village and does not have a vehicle. He has cataracts, but no other known medical problems.

Barker was wearing a black and red snowmobile coat, blue jeans, brown boots, black gloves, and a winter hat. He has gray hair, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police say he could be in the Watertown area.

Anyone with information can call Lowville police at 315-376-6511. If there’s no answer, call Lewis County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 315-376-3511 and ask to talk to a member of the Lowville Police Department.

