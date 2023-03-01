Rain and snow on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Another area of low pressure will quickly move into the North Country tomorrow producing some rain and snow. Expect clouds tonight with lows in the lower 20.

Wednesday will be cloudy with afternoon rain and snow. Highs will be in the upper 30′s.

Thursday will be cloudy with the risk of snow. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Snow is likely Friday afternoon.

