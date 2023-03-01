Rain and snow on Wednesday

By John Kubis
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Another area of low pressure will quickly move into the North Country tomorrow producing some rain and snow. Expect clouds tonight with lows in the lower 20.

Wednesday will be cloudy with afternoon rain and snow. Highs will be in the upper 30′s.

Thursday will be cloudy with the risk of snow. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Snow is likely Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-built Stewart's Shops in Great Bend
Why opening of new Great Bend Stewart’s Shops is delayed
Jefferson County woman allegedly struck police, firefighters during drunk driving arrest
One shot was fired just before 3 AM Sunday morning injuring two men in the City of Watertown.
2 men injured in early morning Watertown shooting
Jeff Smith and Sarah Compo Pierce
Compo Pierce announces run for Watertown mayor; Smith won’t seek reelection
Cody Chester
St. Regis Falls man faces drug possession charges

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Winter weather advisories for some
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
7 day
Snow tonight and tomorrow