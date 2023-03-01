Ruggiero considers run for Watertown mayor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another woman might run for Watertown mayor.

City Council Member Lisa Ruggiero confirms she has printed up her own petitions to run for that office and has had the Jefferson County Board of Elections look them over to make sure they’re correct.

But, she says it’s in preparation for a potential bid.

Ruggiero says she will make up her mind about running for mayor next week and points out there are no signatures on the petitions.

Earlier this week, City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce announced she is running for Watertown mayor.

The current mayor, Jeff Smith, is not seeking reelection.

