Ruggiero considers run for Watertown mayor

Lisa Ruggiero
Lisa Ruggiero(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another woman might run for Watertown mayor.

City Council Member Lisa Ruggiero confirms she has printed up her own petitions to run for that office and has had the Jefferson County Board of Elections look them over to make sure they’re correct.

But, she says it’s in preparation for a potential bid.

Ruggiero says she will make up her mind about running for mayor next week and points out there are no signatures on the petitions.

Earlier this week, City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce announced she is running for Watertown mayor.

The current mayor, Jeff Smith, is not seeking reelection.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down part of Route 11 in the town of LeRay early Wednesday morning.
Crash shuts down Route 11 in town of LeRay
Londell Dyson
Arrest made in inmate’s death at Gouverneur prison
Newly-built Stewart's Shops in Great Bend
Why opening of new Great Bend Stewart’s Shops is delayed
Damaged statue from St. Mary's Catholic Church
Statues stolen from Canton church found damaged
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Man faces burglary charge after forced entry into home

Latest News

Students with an aptitude for engineering had the chance to take a tour of New York Air Brake...
Students compete in engineering contest at New York Air Brake
Madelyn Rowley sings national anthem before SU basketball game
Edwards-Knox student sings anthem at SU basketball game
Rescue of six people in the Saint Regis River in Akwesasne.
Hogansburg man going to prison for smuggling people across border
WWNY
WWNY Gear up for Battle of the Badges 3