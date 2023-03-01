School board: Progress made in Watertown superintendent search

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown school board has yet to select a new superintendent, but the board president says they have made significant progress.

The board has been reviewing the merits of three finalists: Robert Finster, Tom Jennings, and Larry Shmiegel.

Finster is superintendent at Harrisville Central School, Jennings is the Pulaski Academy and Central School superintendent, and Larry Schmiegel is high school principal for the Monroe County School District in Key West, Florida.

Board president Jason Harrington says all three are qualified, which has made the decision difficult.

He says public feedback in a Q-and-A session last month expedited the process.

“This is our first time going through the superintendent search,” he said, “and the process is very, if done properly, exhausting — in a good way.”

The district is currently on its second interim superintendent, Roger Adams, since former superintendent Patti LaBarr retired last August.

Board members say they will be announcing the new superintendent “in the near term.”

