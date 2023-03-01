Students compete in engineering contest at New York Air Brake

By Chad Charette
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students with an aptitude for engineering had the chance to take a tour of New York Air Brake in Watertown and learn a thing or two about teamwork.

One activity tasked teams of students with building a small tower capable of holding a marshmallow using only spaghetti, labels, and string.

Each group tackled the task a little differently, but students from Copenhagen claimed victory with the tallest, albeit a little unstable, tower.

One teacher from Immaculate Heart Central School brought along 10 students. She says trips like this are important for the future of STEM careers.

“There’s already a lack of people in this field. I think it’s good to start them young and get them interested or at least exposed to it,” said science teacher Piper Warren.

The exercise’s main goal was to teach kids that engineering projects benefit from teamwork and to take the suggestions of others into consideration.

