Watertown medley relay team heading to states this weekend

By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown medley relay team is heading to the New York State swimming and diving championships in Ithaca this weekend.

The Cyclones are also sending an alternate who is familiar with all four strokes being used in the relay event.

The five swimmers take off on Thursday and will compete in preliminaries on Friday with the hopes of making it to the finals on Saturday.

Heading to Ithaca are team members Zach Kilburn, Bennett Pistner, Drew Wekar, and Xander Gaige. Ike Woolcott is the alternate.

Diver Calvin Eggleston from Indian River will compete in the states on Friday.

