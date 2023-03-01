Watertown woman faces meth charges

Keitha French
Keitha French(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Watertown woman is accused of making meth in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged Keitha French with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

Officials said they responded to a complaint about a meth lab at 53 North Street in the town of Madrid on February 6.

During a search, deputies said they found about 3.3 ounces of meth as well as components of a one-pot meth lab.

French was arrested Tuesday.

Following her arraignment in Madrid Town Court, French was sent to the county jail without bail.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the New York State Police, New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, Watertown City Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force.

