3rd ‘Battle of the Badges’ is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boxing, at its true amateur roots, will be on display this Saturday night in Watertown.

Boxers will take the ring for their first time to show off their skills: It’s Battle of the Badges 3.

Jefferson Community College will be the site for an event that captivates boxing fans.

It’s an event that’s looked forward to every year.

Its an eclectic group of boxers representing all sorts of law enforcement and service groups.

Even a JCC student will be taking part in the boxing action.

Battle of the Badges 3, Saturday night at Jefferson Community College gym. Doors open at 5 p.m. Boxing begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at watertownareaboxingclub.com and at the door.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.