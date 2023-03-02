Andrew Richard Ossont, 72, formerly of Lyons Fall

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Andrew Richard Ossont, 72, formerly of Lyons Falls passed away on Monday morning, February 27,...
Andrew Richard Ossont, 72, formerly of Lyons Falls passed away on Monday morning, February 27, 2023 at Albany Medical Center.(Funeral Home)

LYONS FALL, New York (WWNY) - Andrew Richard Ossont, 72, formerly of Lyons Falls passed away on Monday morning, February 27, 2023 at Albany Medical Center.

Andrew was born on October 26, 1950 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Lester and Betty Mackey Ossont. He attended South Lewis High School and worked at Kraft Foods, Lowville; Georgia Pacific, Lyons Falls; and then Crane Silo’s of Barneveld, before becoming disabled in 1971 due to a car accident.

Andrew is survived by two brothers, Lester Ossont and his companion, Linda of Lyons Falls; Bruce and Elizabeth Ossont of Glenfield; a sister, Deborah Ossont of Lyons Falls; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a brother, Leslie, who died at birth; a sister Bethany who passed away in 1969; and a great-nephew, Maddox Lee.

His favorite pastime was card games.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden, with Deacon James Chaufty officiating. There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Steven L. Aznoe, 69, of Cape Vincent passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2023,...
Steven L. Aznoe, 69, of Cape Vincent
Patricia Quinn, 92, of Grandview Courts, West Carthage, passed away Tuesday evening, February...
Patricia Quinn, 92, of, West Carthage
Dorothy M. (Sleight) Thompson, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at...
Dorothy M. (Sleight) Thompson, 91, of Gouverneur
Candles
Violet A. (Pike) Pollock, 62, of Canton

Obituaries

Michael J. Pribnow
Michael J. Pribnow
Jeffrey Shullette,67, of Pillar Point, NY passed away at home surrounded by his loving family...
Jeffrey Shullette, 67, of Pillar Point
Clarence “Clay” E. Jenne passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023.
Clarence “Clay” E. Jenne, of Rossie
Candles
Linda Woodcock, 69, of Colton
For decades, churches in Carthage unite for services leading up to Easter.
Lenten tradition continues in Carthage
Wiley Intermediate School
Educator claims moldy food is served at after-school program