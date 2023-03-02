Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Mystic River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down part of Route 11 in the town of LeRay early Wednesday morning.
Crash shuts down Route 11 in town of LeRay
Keitha French
Watertown woman faces meth charges
Londell Dyson
Arrest made in inmate’s death at Gouverneur prison
Wiley Intermediate School
Educator claims moldy food is served at after-school program
Bob Coppola, a former Watertown High wrestler and longtime coach in Central Square, was...
Former Watertown wrestler honored for coaching success

Latest News

Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
US, Russia hold highest-level talks since Ukraine invasion
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense give closing arguments
FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was a target of a man who allegedly said...
Man charged with threatening Jewish Michigan officials
SeaComm and St. Lawrence federal credit unions have announced a merger between the two...
SeaComm, St. Lawrence credit unions announce merger