Clarence “Clay” E. Jenne, of Rossie

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - Clarence “Clay” E. Jenne passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, March 4th at 11am. Calling hours will be Friday, March 3rd from 4 – 7pm. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, 16 Barnes Street, Gouverneur. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Riverside Cemetery in Rossie. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Clarence was born in Antwerp on October 19, 1938, son of Gerald and Myrah (Worden) Jenne.

After graduating from Antwerp High School, he entered the US Navy and served from 1956-1959. He worked at Frinks Snowplow in Clayton, Gouverneur Ironworks, and at Corning, Inc., Canton as a skilled tradesman, until his retirement. He was honored to have been one of many responsible for the climate control of the initial grinding of the Hubble Mirror.

Clay was very active in his community. He served on the Rossie Planning Board for 10 years, was a Rossie Town Councilman for 4 years, a member of the Hammond Central School Board for 27 years, a board member of the Hammond Area Health Center for 40 years – serving the last 30 years as president, and a member of the Gouverneur Masonic Lodge for 42 years. He also initiated legislation for visual aids through Medicare (HR2050).

On May 20, 1961, he married Velda Simons and raised two children together; Ilene (David) Burke, Potsdam and David (Beth Gridley) Jenne, Lindley. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments, and was especially proud of his four grandchildren; Megan Burke, Potsdam, Kaitlin Burke, Mississippi, David James (Amy) Jenne, Montana and Malynda Jenne, Florida. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Leslie and a nephew Leslie Jr.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and later in life the many phone calls with Fred, Jim, and Joe, in which they would reminisce about the good ole days or recapping their favorite games of sport, especially any Syracuse games. He also enjoyed the comfort of their dog, Simon.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (cabvi), 408 Elizabeth Street, Utica, NY 13501 or the Hammond Area Health Center, c/o Joan Hadlock, Treasurer, 70 S. Main Street, Hammond, NY 13646.

