Crash update: 2 suffer internal injuries, airlifted to Syracuse hospital

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday’s three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of LeRay left two people hospitalized in Syracuse with internal injuries.

State police said 20-year-old Kevin Brown of Clubb, Missouri, is in critical condition after being airlifted to Upstate University Hospital.

According to troopers, Brown was driving southbound on Route 11 at around 5 a.m. when he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a UPS semi-tractor unit and an SUV.

The impact caused the SUV, driven by 34-year-old Geovanny Santana of Woodbridge, Virginia, to roll on its passenger side.

Police said Santana also suffered internal injuries and was flown to Upstate University Hospital.

Three passengers in his SUV, ages 17, 14 and 4) were taken to Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center for further evaluation.

The driver of the truck, 38-year-old Roy Graves of Potsdam, was not injured in the crash.

Police said their investigation is continuing.

