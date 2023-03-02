Dorothy M. (Sleight) Thompson, 91, of Gouverneur

Dorothy M. (Sleight) Thompson, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Gouverneur Hospital surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. (Sleight) Thompson, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Gouverneur Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Suffern, NY, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Meta Margaretha (Schmersahl) Sleight.

Dorothy attended Pearl River High School graduating in 1949. She was united in marriage to Edward J. Thompson Jr. on September 27, 1951. Edward predeceased her in 1994.

Dorothy worked as a secretary in West Nyack located in Rockland County. Dorothy moved to Waddington and owned and operated Thompsons Market for 10 years before going to work as a legal secretary for Kitay and Elmer for over 20 years. Dorothy was an avid bowler, playing in local leagues. She also enjoyed boating, cross-country skiing and golfing.

Dorothy is survived by one son, Robert and Ellen (Angel) Thompson of Lisbon, NY. One grandson Robert and wife Danielle Thompson of Waddington, NY. One granddaughter Lindsey and husband Gregg Freeman of Pomfret, VT and a great-granddaughter Monroe Thompson of Waddington, NY. Dorothy was predeceased by one brother John R. Sleight Jr.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home located at 28 Clinton Street, in Waddington, NY.

Burial will take place in the spring at the convenience of the family.

