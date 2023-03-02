Familiar face again seeks seat on Watertown city council

Robert Schorr, candidate for Watertown city council.
Robert Schorr, candidate for Watertown city council.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man hopes the third time is the charm, when it comes to running for Watertown city council.

Robert Schorr told 7 News Thursday morning he will again seek a seat on the council, after attempts in 2018 and 2021.

Schorr, who lives on Leray Street, is a driver for Cleveland Funeral Home’s transportation service, and is retired from running Schorr’s Service Center. He is a longtime volunteer firefighter.

The council has two seats up for election this year, one held by Patrick Hickey, who is seeking re-election, and the other is the seat being vacated by Sarah Compo Pierce, who is running for mayor.

Why is he running? “Civic pride,” Schorr said Thursday. “I know it sounds cliche, but I’m trying to give back to the town what it gave to me.”

As for issues facing the city, Schorr says finding new sources of revenue and developing the city’s resources, like the Black River, top his list.

He is also very concerned about bringing the city’s water treatment plant up to date.

Two issues which have taken much of the current council’s attention, city pools and the golf course at Thompson Park, “are being dealt with,” he said.

“They’re pretty much a moot point,” he said.

Schorr is a native of Watertown who has lived here most of his life.

Watertown resident and former city council member Leonard Spaziani has also announced plans to run for council. Spaziani served on the council for several months in 2021 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy.

