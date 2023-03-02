Hammond & Gouverneur advance to overall girls’ Section X final

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The girls’ Section X overall basketball semifinals were held at SUNY Potsdam Wednesday night.

Class A champion Malone took on Hammond, the Class D champion.

- Off the steal, Zoey Cunningham to Ava Howie for the bucket. It’s 2-0 Red Devils.

- Howey to Landree Kenyon for 2 more.

- Alivia Roberts to Chloe LaBelle gets the Huskies on the board.

- Sadie Sprabery saves at the baseline to Kenyon for the floater. Hammond is up 8-2.

- But Malone rallies. Roberts with a spin in the lane for 2.

- Roberts to Adyson King. Huskies led 26-24 at the half.

Hammond tallies 12 straight points to open the second half and goes on to win 54-39.

Between games, the prestigious Jan Reetz Award was presented to a Section X girls’ basketball player for leadership, work ethic, academics, and all-round playing ability.

This year’s winner is senior Grace Plumley, only the fourth Madrid-Waddington player — and the first since 2009 — to win the award since first presented 40 years ago.

Grace, the daughter of Robin Plumley and Nicole Thompson, is a four-year member of the Yellow Jackets’ squad, totaling over 900 points in her varsity career.

She averaged 19 points, five assists and six steals per game this season.

She had also earned first-team All-Northern honors three years in a row.

The other finalists for this year’s award included St. Lawrence Central senior Rylee Daoust, Hammond junior Landree Kenyon, and Canton junior Ava Hoy.

In the other semi, it was Class B champion Gouverneur vs. Class C champion Canton.

- Lia Canell opens with the long ball. Gouverneur is up 3.

- Meredith Bush takes the initial shot. Canell with the rebound for the Cats.

- Kallie Klassen dishes off the Ava Hoy for 2. The Bears are on the board, down 3.

- Canell from the floor scramble to Addison Conklin for 3. Gouverneur built an 8-point lead.

- Canton rallies: Winny Downs to Josie Gabriel for 2. Canton is back within 1 point.

- Conklin with the corner 3.

Gouverneur held off Canton to win 51-43.

Indian River diver Calvin Eggleston is headed to New York State competition in Ithaca.

Eggleston is a two-time Frontier League champion, a sectional champ, and one of three divers representing Section III.

The talented “chairman of the board” is looking forward to his trip to states.

“Oh, yeah, it’s a really good thing, it’s pretty hard to do,” he said. “I’m the first diver in about 15 years to do it from Indian River. I managed to score 476, so it’s pretty exciting.”

Riley Shepherd, a junior at Gouverneur High School, will be leaving for states in Ithaca on Thursday to compete in swimming.

He specializes in the butterfly.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ Section X overall basketball semifinals

Hammond 54, Malone 39

Gouverneur 51, Canton 43

Men’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 16, SUNY Brockport 7

St. Lawrence 19, SUNY Potsdam 7

SUNY Plattsburgh 14, SUNY Canton 2

Women’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 15, SUNY Oswego 11

SUNY Plattsburgh 13, Norwich 3

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.